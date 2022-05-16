Berry Street Capital Management LLP Buys 12,500 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bally’s comprises approximately 0.7% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned 0.34% of Bally’s worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 478,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 145,151 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 787,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

BALY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.27. 396,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.99. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $59.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

