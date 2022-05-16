Berry Street Capital Management LLP Acquires Shares of 250,000 SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 577,310 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth approximately $21,866,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth approximately $18,621,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 840.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 874,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after buying an additional 781,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.03. 350,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,093. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.25.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.62. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

