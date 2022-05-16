Belt Finance Trading Down 26.7% This Week (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $6.90 million and $150,109.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

