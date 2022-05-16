Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDRFY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($89.47) to €88.00 ($92.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($110.53) to €107.00 ($112.63) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.00) to €81.00 ($85.26) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.1001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.49%.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

