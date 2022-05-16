Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Down 27.3% in April

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.22. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

