Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BHC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.
Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $32.54.
In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,653,000 after purchasing an additional 335,045 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,863 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $102,158,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $94,276,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,403,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.