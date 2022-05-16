Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BHC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,653,000 after purchasing an additional 335,045 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,863 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $102,158,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $94,276,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,403,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

