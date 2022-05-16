Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 730 ($9.00) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.37) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.06) to GBX 700 ($8.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 725 ($8.94).

LON SGE opened at GBX 679.80 ($8.38) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.61. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 627.80 ($7.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 862.20 ($10.63). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 702.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 741.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27.

In related news, insider Steve Hare acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.42) per share, with a total value of £20,490 ($25,261.99).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

