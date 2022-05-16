Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bannix Acquisition by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 313,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNIX stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. Bannix Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the B2B enterprise software, telecom, financial, and retail industries.

