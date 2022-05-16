Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 265,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 492,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,802,238. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.