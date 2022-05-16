bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Down 21.7% This Week

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. bAlpha has a total market cap of $205,399.78 and approximately $91.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for approximately $11.41 or 0.00037940 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,071.62 or 0.99983108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00105579 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

BALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

