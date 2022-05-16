Bailard Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.79. The stock had a trading volume of 99,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,455,646. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

