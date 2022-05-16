Bailard Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Infosys by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 69,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,433,799. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFY. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.