Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in General Electric by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of General Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 12-month low of $71.14 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.34.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

