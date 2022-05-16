Bailard Inc. Makes New $853,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,384. The company has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

