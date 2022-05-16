Bailard Inc. Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,780,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,679 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $105,446,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,715,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,310 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,558,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.