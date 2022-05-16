Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 219,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUPH. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,153,000 after acquiring an additional 433,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 758,272 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 620.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 104,215 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.21. 6,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,613. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

