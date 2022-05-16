Bailard Inc. Invests $929,000 in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,827,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,105,000 after purchasing an additional 148,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 25.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,032,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,543,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,710,000 after purchasing an additional 189,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,787,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 80,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SITE Centers by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other SITE Centers news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,632. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

SITC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,350. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.52. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.