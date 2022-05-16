Bailard Inc. Has $826,000 Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 157.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79,376 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,350.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 41.2% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,837. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

