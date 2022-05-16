Bailard Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $193.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,108. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.50 and its 200 day moving average is $197.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

