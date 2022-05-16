Bailard Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.05% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXRT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXRT traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,671. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.82. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $95.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 156.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

