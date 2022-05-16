Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 164,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.97. 20,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,330. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

