Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 388.75 ($4.79).

Several research firms have weighed in on BAB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($4.93) to GBX 460 ($5.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 356 ($4.39) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

LON:BAB traded up GBX 0.98 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 311.38 ($3.84). The stock had a trading volume of 366,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,526. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 253.60 ($3.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 388.47 ($4.79). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 322 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 318.58.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.