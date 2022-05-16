Azuki 24 Hour Volume Reaches $82.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $246,891.46 and approximately $82.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

