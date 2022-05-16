Axis DeFi 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,826.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $29,978.51 and approximately $1,826.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 45.6% against the dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

