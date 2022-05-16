Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) to report $3.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $11.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $12.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.83.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after purchasing an additional 899,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,906 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.47. 737,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,873. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

