Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.00 million-$450.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.04 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.54. 74,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVID. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Avid Technology by 310.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $403,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

