Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.68 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Avangrid by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. 5,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

