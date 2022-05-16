AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of AvalonBay Communities worth $63,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $207.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.61 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.47.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

