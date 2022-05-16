Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.5% on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $360.00. The stock traded as low as $175.72 and last traded at $176.59. 26,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,193,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.90.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.03 and its 200-day moving average is $320.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

