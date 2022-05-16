ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will post sales of $170.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.44 million and the lowest is $166.40 million. ATI Physical Therapy reported sales of $164.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $682.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.52 million to $684.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $760.23 million, with estimates ranging from $753.60 million to $767.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 145.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

ATI Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 19,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

