Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.67 million.Asure Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.07 EPS.

ASUR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,006. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 million, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASUR. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Friday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

