Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.
ATXS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.38. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Astria Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astria Therapeutics (ATXS)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.