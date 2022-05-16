Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ATXS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.38. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

