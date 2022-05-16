Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,157. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.38. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $15.72.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

ATXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.