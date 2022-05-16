Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Assurant worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Assurant by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $181.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.39. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

