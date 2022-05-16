Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 584,700 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 805,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 822,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ASRT opened at $2.86 on Monday. Assertio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $129.94 million, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Assertio will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $120,813.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,793 shares in the company, valued at $646,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Assertio during the first quarter worth $62,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

