ASM International NV (ASMIY) to Issue Dividend of $2.34 on May 27th

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 2.3356 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $303.86 on Monday. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $272.37 and a fifty-two week high of $497.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.55.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $561.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASM International will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASM International Company Profile (Get Rating)
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
