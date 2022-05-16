Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Shares Gap Down to $35.28

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.28, but opened at $34.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management shares last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 1,670 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,235,000 after buying an additional 166,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,920,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after buying an additional 223,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,119,000 after buying an additional 76,485 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

