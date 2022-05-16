Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.65

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.90. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 337 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

