Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.65

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.90. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 337 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
