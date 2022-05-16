Argon Trading Down 36.6% Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $240,359.52 and $78,726.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.39 or 0.00520295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00036454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,911.64 or 1.73812101 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,781,226 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

