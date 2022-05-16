ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Down 4.4%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.51 and last traded at $71.87. 1,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 428,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $43,083,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ArcBest by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 197,064 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $16,947,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $15,637,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.