Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 760,900 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. 4,170,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,673. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $27.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.12.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 231.20% and a negative return on equity of 73.22%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

