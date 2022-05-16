Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Apollo Global Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.72.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.