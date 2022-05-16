APA Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61. APA reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $14.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $17.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow APA.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:APA traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 177,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789,304. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

