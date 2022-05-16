Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $46,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.23.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $486.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $493.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.22. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.