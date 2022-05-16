AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 342,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,424,835 shares.The stock last traded at $17.57 and had previously closed at $17.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.1446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 39.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 316,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth about $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 125.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 238,413 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 70.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,128,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 876,531 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

