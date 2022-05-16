Analysts Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT at $28.60

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,705. The company has a market cap of $804.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 21.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,763,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,238.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

