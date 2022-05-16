Analysts Set Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Target Price at $85.20

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 142.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after buying an additional 145,865 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REXR traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

