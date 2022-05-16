Analysts Set NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT at $45.67

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $70.40.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 87.89%. The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $239,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 106.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after buying an additional 2,206,252 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,673,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 487,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 469,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,692,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

