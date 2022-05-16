Analysts Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) PT at $53.67

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CRH from €56.00 ($58.95) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CRH from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($56.84) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CRH by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $38.84. 404,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. CRH has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

About CRH (Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.