Analysts Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) PT at $3,600.00

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,600.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($44.38) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $16,416,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in British American Tobacco by 18.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in British American Tobacco by 2.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 11.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,008. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

